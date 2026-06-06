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Portugal player ratings vs Chile: Sorry, Cristiano, Bruno is the Seleccao's star man! Fernandes seals friendly win after idiotic Rafael Leao sees red and Goncalo Guedes upstages passenger Ronaldo

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes showed why he's Portugal's most important player going into this summer's World Cup in North America by starring in a 2-1 friendly win over Chile in Lisbon on Saturday evening that featured a stupid red card for winger Rafael Leao and a worryingly ineffective display from Seleccao skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leao went into the game on the back of a desperately frustrating season at AC Milan in which he struggled for both form and fitness, but he was arguably his side's most dangerous forward during the opening 45 minutes. However, in injury time at the end of a scoreless first half, Leao needlessly got himself involved in a scuffle close to the right touchline and was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Ivan Ramon, who was also dismissed for his role in the clash.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez made a host of changes at the break and two of them combined to break the deadlock, with Ruben Neves playing sublime through-ball for Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Guedes, who finished smartly with the outside of his right boot after an excellent first touch.

Bruno then doubled Portugal's advantage by sweeping home from outside the area after more good work by Guedes, and a deft lay-off from Francisco Conceicao. Chile pulled a goal back in the dying seconds through Lucas Cepeda, who beat Rui Silva with a low strike from 20 yards out, but the home side held on to win their penultimate pre-World Cup friendly.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Portugal players on show at the Estadio Nacional...

  • Joao Cancelo Portugal ChileGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jose Sa (6/10):

    Had next-to-nothing to do before being withdrawn at half-time.

    Nelson Semedo (6/10):

    Untroubled from a defensive perspective but, one nice bit of skill aside, offered very little offensively.

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    Had so little to do at the back that he was able to venture forward at will and very nearly broke the deadlock early on with a header that was well saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

    Renato Veiga (6/10):

    Solid showing from the young Villarreal centre-back before being taken off at the break.

    Joao Cancelo (7/10):

    One of Portugal's livelier players. It was Cancelo's cross that Dias very nearly scored from while the versatile full-back also forced Vigouroux into a good stop with an acrobatic overhead kick.

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  • Bernardo Silva Portugal ChileGetty

    Midfield

    Samu Costa (6/10):

    The Mallorca defensive midfielder didn't really catch the eye but he helped Portugal control the game before his half-time withdrawal.

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    A quiet performance from the Manchester City man, who was typically neat in possession but didn't really create much before his early exit.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    The Manchester United captain was his usual busy himself and proved himself Portugal's most important player once again by scoring the Seleccao's second goal of the evening with an expertly-executed strike from distance.

  • Rafael Leao Portugal ChileGetty

    Attack

    Francisco Conceicao (6/10):

    Caused problems with his pace, as per usual, and although his final ball repeatedly let him down, as per usual, he did play a part in Portugal's second goal.

    Cristiano Ronaldo (5/10):

    Put Leao away down the left wing with an intelligent backheel but was a passenger for the most part and wasted his best chance to score by needlessly straying offside. Will doubtless be fuming that his replacement netted.

    Rafael Leao (3/10):

    Leao was having one of his more effective games for club and country this season - he even hit the post after one surge into the penalty area - but he picked up an idiotic red card that only raised further doubts over his temperament.

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  • Roberto Martinez Portugal ChileGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Rui Silva (6/10):

    Replaced Jose Sa in goal at half-time and enjoyed a very comfortable 45 minutes.

    Goncalo Inacio (6/10):

    Subbed on for Veiga during the break and slotted seamlessly into the defence.

    Ruben Neves (7/10):

    Took over in midfield from Samu Costa for the second half and didn't take long to make his presence felt, with a fine assist for Guedes.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Came on at right-back in place of Semedo.

    Goncalo Guedes (8/10):

    Took over up top from Ronaldo and upstaged his skipper with a neat finish. Guedes also created a good opening for fellow sub Pedro Neto.

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Replaced Bernardo Silva during the break and carried more of a threat than Conceicao.

    Joao Felix (N/A):

    Only thrown on in the final quarter.

    Tomas Araujo (N/A):

    Introduced for the final four minutes of normal time.

    Roberto Martinez (7/10):

    The Spaniard will have been left so frustrated with Leao for getting himself sent off, given he was actually looking good after a dire season at San Siro. Ronaldo also underwhelmed but there's obviously no chance of Martinez doing anything about that. He'll just focus on the positives, the most important of which was Guedes proving he could be a very useful option off the bench.

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