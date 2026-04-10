Looking ahead to the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, Kompany has yet to reveal how heavily he will rotate his squad for the trip to relegation-threatened Hamburg, and he has also left Kane’s participation uncertain.
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"Playing through the pain": Vincent Kompany provides an update on Harry Kane's condition ahead of Bayern Munich's second leg against Real Madrid
""I don’t have all the information yet; I’m waiting for the final training update on how the lads are feeling. I want a side every bit as challenged as the one that faced Madrid—with the same concentration, motivation and intensity—and that’s rarely a problem for us," he said at Friday’s press conference, adding, "When we make changes, we mustn’t lose what we’ve already achieved."
Before Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 win at the Bernabéu, Kane’s fitness was uncertain; he had been managing an ankle injury and had sat out England’s international fixtures. Nevertheless, the striker started and delivered, netting the second goal and helping create the opener.
Nevertheless, there were spells when Kane appeared slightly below his best, and Kompany confirmed the striker had “played a bit above the pain threshold”. The Belgian added, however, that “there was no reaction the next day, and that’s the most important thing”.
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Kompany has yet to decide on his starting lineup for the match against St. Pauli.
Kompany defended his rotation policy: “Our position on 10 April is the result of everyone’s contribution. We’ve been making one or two changes all season, and that approach has worked. Back in October or November, you might have questioned it, but not now. We will not change anything for the St. Pauli game. The competition within our squad also fuels us. I know from my own career that it helps us raise our game. I have not yet decided who will play; I will think about that this evening.”
With six matchdays left, Bayern are virtually assured of the title, sitting nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund. St. Pauli, meanwhile, are battling relegation and currently occupy the play-off spot. An upset against the champions could lift them above either 1. FC Köln or SV Werder Bremen, who meet on Sunday.