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ACF Fiorentina v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Parma: Cremaschi picks up an injury just a few minutes into the match against Torino and leaves the pitch in tears: what happened?

The Torino v Parma match was Benjamin Cremaschi’s second consecutive start; the American midfielder, born in 2005, plays for Parma, but it didn’t last long: Parma manager Carlos Cuesta was forced to make his first substitution, bringing on Britschgi in the 11th minute. 

  • THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

    A few minutes earlier, Cremaschi had remained on the ground, clutching his knee in pain, drawing the attention of the bench. It didn’t take long to realise that it was a serious injury, so much so that the former Inter Miami player began to cry, covering his face first with his hands and then with his shirt, clearly realising that he would be forced to sit out for a significant period of time. 

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Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
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