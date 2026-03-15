Outrage over referees and VAR in Germany too: Bayern Munich’s fury in Leverkusen – what happened and the referee’s admission of error

There is a palpable sense of tension at Bayern Munich – ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta – following yesterday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

In this big match, there were two widely discussed incidents that have sparked considerable controversy within the Bavarian camp: Harry Kane’s disallowed goal in the 63rd minute and Luis Diaz’s sending-off – for a second yellow card – for alleged simulation in the 84th minute.

The match ended 1-1 (with Bayern Munich down to 10 men), but referee Dingert’s decisions have sparked debate and reflection.