AFP
Ousmane Dembele addresses possibility of back-to-back Ballon d'Or wins after helping PSG clinch 2025-26 Ligue 1 crown
Dembele reacts to the title clincher
PSG traveled to Lens with one objective in mind: to officially secure the Ligue 1 title. Despite second-placed Lens' best efforts to delay the celebrations, the capital club proved too strong. For Dembele, it was another night of high-level output, having been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season just days prior. The former Barcelona man provided the vital assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opening goal.
Speaking to beIN Sports immediately after the final whistle, the winger expressed his delight at the performance while maintaining a professional focus on the tasks ahead. He said: "Yes, that's it, we wanted to win here, but above all, we want to prepare for the [Champions League] final on May 30th. We needed to play a serious match; we have another one on Sunday, and we're going to celebrate because it's official, we're champions. We'll let loose a little, but not too much, because we play again in three days. We'll celebrate a bit and stay focused."
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Addressing the Ballon d'Or buzz
As the reigning Ballon d'Or holder, speculation is mounting that Dembele could become a rare back-to-back winner of football’s most prestigious individual prize. However, the Frenchman was quick to downplay the personal accolades, insisting that his priorities lie with the team's success rather than his own trophy cabinet.
"Very calm, as I said, individual trophies come later, if they come, if they don't, that's how it is. The most important thing is the team titles, we won Ligue 1, the Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, on May 30th, we have something great for all PSG fans," Dembele stated when asked about his chances of retaining the award.
A touching moment with Lens fans
Despite being the architect of their defeat, Dembele was given a standing ovation by the Lens supporters when he was substituted late in the game. It was a rare moment of unity, and the winger was clearly moved by the gesture from the home crowd at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. “It was a pleasure to play in front of such a crowd, it's exceptional, and we wish them good luck in the French Cup final,” Dembele noted.
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The hunt for the double
With 14 French top-flight titles now in the bag, PSG’s attention shifts almost exclusively to the European stage. While PSG still have to complete their domestic season with a clash against Paris FC, the looming Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 is the date circled in every Parisian calendar as Luis Enrique's side seek to defend their European crown.