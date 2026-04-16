"Our player is down on the ground, yet he almost gives a high five!" Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is livid about his yellow card

Kompany was booked by referee Slavko Vincic immediately after Kylian Mbappé’s goal, which put Real Madrid 3–2 ahead shortly before half-time. The Bayern coach had become agitated because his defender Josip Stanisic was lying on the ground in Real’s half following a painful challenge from Antonio Rüdiger as the goal was being scored. Stanisic remained writhing in pain on the turf even after the goal was scored.

“I always try to be respectful, and I was here too. It’s normal for me to say something there. Our player is lying on the ground and he then almost gives him a high five!” explained Kompany, criticising Rüdiger’s behaviour in the incident. “I love him as a defender, I’d do exactly the same. We understand each other, but it’s perfectly normal for me to say something there. And the yellow card came far too quickly for me!”

Stanisic later argued that Rüdiger’s challenge should have been called a foul, preventing the goal entirely. “He sees me coming and just runs straight into me. In the past, the referee would have let play continue and given a free-kick only if we lost possession. Maybe he forgot that rule today,” said the Croatian international.

While he lay injured, Rüdiger leaned down and exchanged sharp words. “What happened while I was on the ground is best asked about directly with Toni. But such behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Stanisic stated. He then added: “Only one word was used—and that twice. You can ask him yourself what he said. Perhaps he’s man enough to admit it!”



