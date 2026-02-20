Getty
'Feeling like heaven!' - Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina mocks Fenerbahce's 'welcome to hell' mantra following Europa League victory
Aina's dig at Fener
Forest ran out 3-0 winners in the cauldron that is Fenerbahce's home ground, but Aina was not convinced by their claim that they were being welcomed to hell.
He posted on X: "Came to Istanbul, they told us 'welcome to hell', I said feck... it was feeling like heaven though."
Goals from Jesus, Murillo, and Gibbs-White have given Vitor Pereira's side a massive head-start ahead of the second leg, though it is, of course, only half-time in the tie.
Pereira's fine start
Pereira oversaw his first match as Forest manager in the Europa League, and guided them to a stunning win.
Speaking after the game, he said: "We had chance to score two more goals. It was a very good result. It is only half-time, we need to be consistent, the schedule is tight and difficult.
"Everyone must be ready to help the team. This is what I ask them.
"I realised before I came that the players have a lot of quality. They need results but they need to enjoy the game.
"If they enjoy the way they are playing they can have a high level. They need organisation and confidence. I asked them to express themselves on the pitch. They did it."
Pereira rubs off on players
Gibbs-White was delighted with Forest's performance, adding: "I felt we had a real identity out there. We defended well and we created so many chances," said the England midfielder.
"His message to us is that we will have a real identity how we play and defend as a team. We have all bought into what he wants straight away.
"It is about learning off each other and taking it game by game. We needed a clean sheet and we needed a win and today felt like the perfect moment.
"We have been going through a difficult time, confidence is the main thing and tonight will boost confidence. We just have to stay together and be the most complete team."
What comes next?
Forest are currently 17th in the Premier League table ahead of a tricky fixture against Liverpool this weekend.
