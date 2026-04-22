'Nothing to do with effort' - Trevoh Chalobah disagrees with Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior after Brighton defeat as he defends team-mates

Chalobah contradicted Rosenior’s view of the contest. He was quick to praise the effort of his Chelsea team-mates, suggesting that there’s not much more that they could have done. In a direct defence of the squad, the defender made it clear that the physical exertion from the players was high despite the scoreline.

“I thought personally that the boys were running their socks off. Everyone in the changing room is tired. It’s nothing to do with effort. We gave it our all, we just got beat today,” Chalobah insisted.