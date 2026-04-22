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'Nothing to do with effort' - Trevoh Chalobah disagrees with Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior after Brighton defeat as he defends team-mates
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Internal friction grows at Stamford Bridge
Rosenior’s side appeared completely disorganised from the outset, conceding to Ferdi Kadioglu after just three minutes before further goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck compounded the misery. The loss marks the first time in 114 years that the club has suffered five consecutive league defeats without scoring a single goal. Chalobah, returning to the starting XI for the first time in over a month, found himself at the centre of a desperate defensive effort. While he provided a rare highlight with a goal-line clearance in the first half, he was ultimately part of a backline that looked totally helpless at times. Rosenior did not hold back, describing his side’s performance as "unacceptable in every aspect".
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Chalobah hits back
Chalobah contradicted Rosenior’s view of the contest. He was quick to praise the effort of his Chelsea team-mates, suggesting that there’s not much more that they could have done. In a direct defence of the squad, the defender made it clear that the physical exertion from the players was high despite the scoreline.
“I thought personally that the boys were running their socks off. Everyone in the changing room is tired. It’s nothing to do with effort. We gave it our all, we just got beat today,” Chalobah insisted.
Rosenior blames players' attitude
Rosenior, meanwhile, was scathing in his assessment of the performance, choosing to pinpoint the psychological state of the squad rather than any structural failures that saw the team carved open repeatedly on the South Coast. “Tonight was not about tactics, it was about desire,” Rosenior stated bluntly. The contrast between the manager's view and Chalobah's testimony suggests a significant failure in communication between the dugout and the grass.
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A clear disconnect at Chelsea
The lack of alignment on what is going wrong is a massive concern for the Blues. With an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds on the horizon, the timing of this public disagreement could not be worse for the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are also in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification, with their next Premier League game coming against Nottingham Forest on May 4.