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‘Not winning anything helped him’ - How barren debut season at Bayern Munich benefited Harry Kane as England striker aims to add World Cup crown to his trophy collection
The Kompany backing
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is under no illusions regarding the fitness and impact of his star striker. Despite historical concerns that the England captain tends to flag toward the end of gruelling seasons, the Belgian coach has seen a different animal in Bavaria this term. "Do I have to accept that he has tailed off in seasons before? It is not how I have seen it," Kompany stated. "Let’s not put it as a statement that he looks tired and this is what happens every year, it is not true. I've seen his impact. He is where he needs to be at this moment in time."
Kompany’s assessment is backed by a staggering return of 61 goals for the German giants in the 2025-26 season. The narrative that Kane arrives at tournaments with "leaden legs," as seen during his struggles at Euro 2024, is being firmly challenged by those who watch him train daily at Bayern HQ.
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A blessing in disguise
Ironically, it was the lack of immediate silverware in Munich that provided the fuel for Kane's current fire. After decades of trophy-less seasons at Tottenham, his first year in Germany similarly ended without a medal, sparking a wave of social media derision. However, sources close to the player suggest this only sharpened his resolve. "Not winning anything in that first season actually helped him," a source revealed to the Daily Mail. "It was like Pep Guardiola at Man City in his first season. It motivates you. Harry has always been a winner, but you can see something different in his eyes now."
Another source told The Mail: "He is free of the tribalism of the Premier League. His mind is clear. His body is better than ever. There is nothing to worry about."
Since then, Kane has broken his duck, securing two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal trophy. The confidence gained from finally lifting major honours has altered the perception of the striker both domestically and internationally. Kane himself noted the shift in dynamics ahead of England's World Cup opener, saying: "The perception around me has probably changed in the last few years. The fact that I have won these trophies means I’m seen a bit differently from the outside, and maybe even team-mates."
The German lifestyle advantage
Moving away from the relentless intensity of the Premier League has afforded Kane a physical longevity he rarely enjoyed in north London. The Bundesliga’s 18-team structure and the inclusion of a winter break have allowed him to recharge his batteries. "Everyone knows that players from the Premier League are tired at the end of the season," says BILD journalist Christian Falk. "But Harry, well, he plays in Germany now! He told me how much he enjoyed his winter break with his family, and how good he feels now because of it.
"Then, before he left, he said to us: 'This is the title for Bayern, guys, but I’m sorry, the next title won’t be for Germany!'. The good news for England is bad news for us - trust me, he is in top shape. This will be the best Harry Kane you have ever had in a tournament. He said to us that he is wishing for a final against Germany. But yeah, we don’t have him, you do!"
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Personal investment in excellence
Kane isn't just relying on club training to maintain his peak condition; he has invested heavily in his own sports science team, including Spanish private physio Dr. Alejandro Elorriaga. "He’s a genius," a source familiar with the arrangement said to The Mail. "He’ll find a nerve in your arm connected to your ankle!".
England fans will hope that Kane is able to transfer his prolific club form to the international stage when Thomas Tuchel's side face Croatia in their first 2026 World Cup group game on Wednesday evening.
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