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'Not a choice made lightly' - Leandro Trossard's wife Laura Hilven confirms split from Arsenal star after seven years of marriage
End of long-term partnership
Speculation regarding the couple's relationship intensified after Hilven removed all traces of the Arsenal star from her social media accounts, including wedding photographs and images from a high-profile trip to Wimbledon. The 33-year-old had also ceased wearing her wedding ring in public posts as early as December. The Belgian couple, who married in 2019, had been mainstays of the Arsenal community since Trossard’s 2022 move from Brighton.
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Amicable decision reached privately
In an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Hilven addressed the split directly to clarify the timeline of their domestic situation. She wrote: “With deep love, care, and respect for one another, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to separate amicably. This was not a choice made lightly. In fact we have been separated for some time now, and during that period we have taken the space and time needed to navigate this privately and thoughtfully.”
Prioritising the family unit
Despite the personal upheaval, the statement emphasised a continued commitment to their two children and a shared respect for their long history together. Hilven added: “Our decision comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire to create the healthiest and happiest future for everyone involved. Most importantly, we are and always will be devoted parents to our two beautiful children. We kindly ask for compassion, understanding, and privacy during this deeply personal transition. With love, Laura.”
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Focus on title race
Trossard appears to have maintained his focus on the pitch despite the personal transition, recently scoring the decisive goal in Arsenal's vital 1-0 win over West Ham United. As the Gunners enter the final stretch of a tense Premier League title race, the forward's mental resilience will be tested during the club's final two league games and the upcoming Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest. With a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Trossard remains a pivotal figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans for a historic double.