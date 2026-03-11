No team has ever achieved this in the Champions League! Bayer Leverkusen celebrates a bittersweet partial victory against Arsenal and is still annoyed

However, there was no cause for celebration for the "prodigal son" after all, as the international player had ruined his former club Bayer Leverkusen's chances of reaching the next round of the Champions League. Havertz scored for Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 16 with a controversial penalty late in the game to make it 1-1 (0-0) in the reunion with Bayer.

"That's very, very little," said Leverkusen's Robert Andrich on DAZN, but the video assistant did not overturn referee Umut Meler's decision: "That's not enough." The draw feels "a little disappointing," said Andrich, who had put his team ahead shortly after the break: "But we still have a chance next week." And Havertz said: "I'm glad I took the kick, glad I scored, but of course I feel sorry for Leverkusen. But that's football."

Bayer put up an impressive fight against the seemingly overpowering Arsenal and still has good prospects of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 24 years, with the Bundesliga club only letting a great starting position for the second leg slip away late on.