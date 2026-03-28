Nico Paz scores his first goal for Argentina, a free-kick watched by Messi: 2-1 against Mauritania, with Enzo Fernández also on the scoresheet

For Nico Paz, this was his first goal in an Argentina shirt: a free-kick from the edge of the box, struck low with his left foot towards the far post, taking advantage of a gap in the wall. And all this took place under the watchful eye of Leo Messi, who was on the bench and would come on at the start of the second half to replace the Como player. Among the players who could have taken that free-kick were Enzo Fernández and Thiago Almada; the three had a quick discussion to decide how to take it, and in the end Nico Paz slotted it home.















