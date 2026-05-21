Neymar 'unlikely' to participate in Brazil's final World Cup warm-up games as injury fears grow

The Brazilian national team is facing a high-stakes medical assessment on the very first day of their World Cup preparations. When the squad assembles at Granja Comary on May 27, the medical staff will prioritise a thorough examination of Neymar's physical condition to determine his path forward ahead of the flight to the United States.

Carlo Ancelotti has established a clear "mandate" of equality within the group, meaning Neymar will be subject to the same strict medical protocols as any other player arriving with fitness concerns. The coaching staff is determined to have a clear picture of his availability before making any definitive squad decisions for the tournament opener.