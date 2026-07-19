AFP
‘Next steps’ - Defiant Thomas Tuchel drops England future hint after criticism of World Cup tactics & boos from the crowd during third-place play-off win over France
Tuchel slams criticism
The German tactician has delivered a fiery defense of his tenure following England's bronze medal success, claiming that the intense backlash to their semi-final defeat felt as though the Three Lions had been eliminated in the opening round.
"The press conference yesterday felt as if we went out in group stage without a win, to be very honest," Tuchel told reporters after the chaotic win in Miami. "Twenty-four hours later we had our biggest success in 60 years. I think the low and the drama about what happened against Argentina was too low, but that's part of it.
"The best thing you can do is react on the pitch and get the next win, everything else is just talking. Talking doesn't get you points. Talking doesn't get you wins. So you have to endure it. You have to hold it and be strong and keep believing. I’m glad that we showed that reaction. It’s very impressive."
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Defending the semi-final tactics
The core of the frustration directed at Tuchel stems from his decision-making during the 2-1 loss to the holders, where his defensive shifts were blamed for inviting pressure. While legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Lineker were vocal in their disapproval, fellow former players like John Barnes and Andros Townsend has defended Tuchel's tactical decisions, arguing that protecting a lead was the only logical step for a team facing Argentina's firepower.
Tuchel further clarified his stance on the trust of the supporters, stating: "I don't think that I lost the trust. Whatever happened in the final 30 minutes against Argentina, why it happened, whatever happened in the last 10 minutes, we were close, but it's my job to take decisions. My decisions, my interventions, my substitutions, the change of structure.
"It did not have the effect that I wanted, so I have to live with this. It’s very painful for me because I did it in good faith. I did it with a clear plan and a clear idea behind it. It didn't work out so I take the blame and the responsibility."
Building for the Nations League
Despite the bronze medal, the chaotic nature of the 6-4 win over France, where England nearly blew a 4-0 half-time lead, has done little to quieten those calling for a more stable managerial approach. However, Tuchel is already looking toward the road ahead, hinting that he plans to lead the side into the upcoming Nations League campaign.
He added: "In the end, we need to win the trust on a daily basis in international football. In seven, eight weeks we're back together, it's Nations League. We need to win the trust and build the trust. It's never a given, so this is normal in a high-level sport that you have to prove yourself, you have to prove a point every single time that you compete."
- Getty Images Sport
Next step: Closing the gap to the elite
For England to move from third place to champions, Tuchel acknowledges that their game management must improve significantly. He used a previous collapse against Croatia as a measuring stick for the technical errors that still haunt the team's defensive structure.
Closing his assessment of the tournament, Tuchel concluded: "I said yesterday we want to close this gap and that started today. This team has built something very special... [but] I still stand by my words that we need to play better football under pressure.
"The first half against Croatia, when we scored for 2-1, and we went into a deep, deep block. It was almost a back six, seven, and we conceded in the last shot of the half. So these are exact moments where we need to be better and understand how to be better. That’s our job for the next steps."
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