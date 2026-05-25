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More naturally gifted than Lionel Messi? What it was like work with ‘artist’ Ronaldinho & AC Milan’s ‘Galacticos’ pack that included Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham & Kaka
Ballon d'Or winner now the star of Netflix documentary
The Ballon d’Or winner and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year made his way to San Siro in 2008 after bringing a memorable five-year stint at Barcelona to a close. Ronaldinho headed through the exits at Camp Nou after witnessing Lionel Messi’s senior breakthrough.
His playmaking spark was rekindled in Italy, with the Serie A title being added to a roll of honour that includes La Liga, Champions League and World Cup successes - while Copa Libertadores glory would be savoured when returning to his homeland with Atletico Mineiro.
Ronaldinho’s remarkable career, and life, is now the subject of a Netflix documentary series. Said production tells the story of how he reached the very top of the game, while always looking to play with a smile on his face.
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Was Ronaldinho more naturally gifted than Messi?
Ex-Arsenal defender Senderos is among those that can count themselves fortunate enough to have shared a dressing room and pitch with Ronaldinho - witnessing at close quarters the kind of player and character that he was.
Asked what that experience was like, and whether the 2002 World Cup winner boasted greater technical ability than Messi, Senderos - speaking in association with Spreadex Sports - told GOAL: “It's difficult to compare with Messi or anyone. Definitely one of the most, if not the most, talented that I've seen with a football in my career, whether it's as a team-mate or against.
“What he would do on a daily basis in training was absolutely unbelievable. It was a joy to watch and there were a few in that team. I can tell you [Andrea] Pirlo was incredible as well. He would just put the ball wherever he wanted, but Ronaldinho was just an artist. What a joy, what a pleasure to watch him play.”
Milan 'Galacticos': Playing alongside Kaka, Shevchenko & Co
Alongside Ronaldinho, Pirlo and Beckham, Senderos also got the chance to work with Paolo Maldini, Kaka, Alessandro Nesta, Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi. When it was put to him that training sessions in Milan must have been something else, the Swiss defender added: “Yes, it was incredible.
“Carlo Ancelotti was a great manager and he is a great manager and he was able to get the most out of these players, big personalities and get them to play together and get them to pull on the same string. This is really what made that team special.
“I remember arriving on my first day, a couple of players were leaving. One was going to Lazio, [Cristian] Brocchi, and then [Massimo] Oddo was going to Bayern Munich. I remember on that day, people were crying because they were losing part of their family. Losing two players who have been part of this group.
“These two guys were leaving and this really shocked me. I thought, these guys are not going to small clubs. They're going and continuing their career. The team was really losing part of their family and they really got me into the squad and into this group. I really felt strong towards everyone because it felt like a family.”
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Ronaldinho occupies a standing among the all-time greats
Ronaldinho, who burst onto the European scene with Paris Saint-Germain, spent three years with Milan before returning to his roots in South America. He hung up his boots in 2015 but remains a regular presence in legends games around the world.
He is considered to occupy a standing among the all-time greats - placing him into a bracket alongside Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - with the global game crying out for entertainers of his ilk that get fans off their seat and wow audiences with moments of jaw-dropping brilliance.