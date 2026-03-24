Naples, good news: Lukaku has pulled out of the Belgian national team. He wants to focus on his own training

There is good news for Napoli, coming straight from the Belgian national team’s training camp.

According to reports from the Red Devils’ Federation on their official X profile, Romelu Lukaku has decided to withdraw from the national team and the upcoming friendly matches against the United States and Mexico.

The reason is to fully recover his fitness and optimise his condition. This is good news for Antonio Conte’s side, who are counting on their number 9 for a season finale that promises to be crucial in securing qualification for the next Champions League and keeping alive their hopes of a Scudetto comeback against Inter.