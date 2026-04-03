Morocco and Egypt have made it through… Arab teams are in serious trouble at the World Cup because of Trump!

The world is heading towards the World Cup at two different economic speeds: the first involves the federations that will not pay tax to the United States, and the second includes the rest, which will bear additional financial burdens.
As is the case with FIFA, which has enjoyed tax exemption since the 1994 World Cup, only 18 out of 48 countries will receive their full prize money without tax deductions, thanks to bilateral agreements with Washington.
According to The Guardian, these countries mostly include European teams such as England and France, as well as the three host nations (the United States, Canada and Mexico); outside Europe, there are Australia, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.
Smaller teams pay the price
In contrast, smaller federations such as Curaçao and Cape Verde, both participating in the World Cup for the first time, will be forced to pay US taxes.
The same applies to South American giants such as Brazil and Argentina, which do not have tax agreements with the United States, meaning that part of their prize money will go to the US Treasury.