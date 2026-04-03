Morocco and Egypt have made it through… Arab teams are in serious trouble at the World Cup because of Trump!

With less than three months to go before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on 11 June at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, preparations for the 2026 World Cup remain incomplete.

Although the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time in history, it will not be economically equitable for all participants, due to the absence of comprehensive tax exemptions that could have been approved by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the majority of qualifying teams will be forced to pay US taxes on the prize money awarded by FIFA, due to the absence of a comprehensive tax exemption agreement.

FIFA, under the leadership of Gianni Infantino, has allocated substantial financial rewards to the participating teams, totalling over €620 million; however, some federations will be subject to double taxation: once in the United States and again in their home countries.