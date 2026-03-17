MLS Winners and Losers: James Rodriguez and Josh Sargent make long-awaited debuts and is time to worry about Son Heung-Min?

James Rodriguez finally stepped onto the pitch for Minnesota United. But that might be the only good news for a Loons side that looks well off the boil since losing Eric Ramsay to West Brom during the offseason (the good news: he's available again).

Minnesota aren't the only team struggling, though. A month into the MLS season, the standings already tell a strange story: some very good teams - largely in the Western Conference - and some surprisingly poor ones. Orlando City recently parted ways with long-serving, over-delivering manager Oscar Pareja. Could Pat Noonan be facing similar questions? A 6-1 defeat to a previously struggling New England Revolution is inexplicable, especially for a Cincinnati side that, on paper, is about as complete as they come in MLS.

Meanwhile, Toronto FC are hoping their turnaround is on the horizon. The Reds finally unveiled Josh Sargent at BMO Field after completing what could become an MLS record transfer. Toronto haven't looked the same since their MLS Cup triumph nearly a decade ago. Could Sargent be the spark that brings back the good old days?

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Week 4 in MLS.