MLS Rondo: Is the Messi effect still real? Are Timo Werner's Earthquakes legit? And should we worry about James Rodriguez?

Well, it's been a month. And where does MLS stand now? In truth, none of it has been all that surprising.

The good teams look good. The bad teams… well, they look pretty bad. And for the clubs that have improved from last season, it’s mostly been the result of incremental tweaks rather than sweeping changes.

The San Jose Earthquakes have been boosted by the arrival of Timo Werner, sure, but they're much better as a team altogether. The New York Red Bulls have improved, but that seems to be down to the influence of new manager Michael Bradley rather than any earth-shattering change in philosophy.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are there, chugging along as always, the Messi effect continuing to linger as the MLS Cup final faves have rebounded from an early-season loss. Yet talking points remain.

Did we expect San Jose to be this good? Can Matt Wells turn Colorado around? And is anyone on the hotseat yet? GOAL writers break down some of the biggest MLS questions in another edition of.. The Rondo.