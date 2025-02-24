MLS Power Rankings: No Messi, no problem as Inter Miami win big, Wilfried Zaha makes Charlotte FC entrance, Philadelphia Union cruise and the LA Galaxy's woes continue

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Hello, 2025.

Matchday 2 of the MLS season is officially in the books, and we've already learned plenty about what this campaign has in store.

It was a weekend defined by defensive excellence, with seven teams securing shutout victories and only one match ending in a scoreless draw. On the attacking end, three different teams netted four goals en route to three points, while six matches were decided by a single-goal margin.

Inter Miami cruised past the Houston Dynamo 4-1, powered by three assists from Luis Suarez -- while Lionel Messi did not travel due to reported concerns over match congestion.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha made an instant impact in his MLS debut for Charlotte FC, recording a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United. Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union stunned FC Cincinnati with a 4-1 victory, thanks to a hat-trick from Tai Baribo. The Israeli striker now leads the league with five goals.

Not every team enjoyed success, though. The Seattle Sounders' star-studded attack was shutout in a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake, while reigning champions LA Galaxy suffered their second straight defeat, falling 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

GOAL rewinds the weekend’s action, highlighting the top moments -- including Suarez’s playmaking masterclass -- but this is all about who’s rising and who’s struggling.

So, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? Here are GOAL’s 2025 MLS Power Rankings.