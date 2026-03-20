Milan: what’s happening in the San Francesco area of San Donato? Between development plans, appeals to the Regional Administrative Court and issues of urban decay

Milan’s decision to move once again towards purchasing the San Siro site has inevitably led to changes for another Red Bird project: the construction of a standalone stadium in the San Francesco area of San Donato Milanese. To date, the American owners holding the majority stake in the club based in Via Aldo Rossi have already invested €55 million, prior to the suspension of the signed Programme Agreement.
To understand what is happening, we need to take a step back: the project for Milan’s new stadium in the San Francesco area of San Donato Milanese was blocked by the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court in October 2025. The ruling annulled the 2021 resolution that rezoned the area, designating a significant portion of the land as green space, thereby rendering the initial project unlawful.