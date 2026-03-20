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Milan: what’s happening in the San Francesco area of San Donato? Between development plans, appeals to the Regional Administrative Court and issues of urban decay

Following the appeal lodged with the TARD by the Green Party, Milan’s development plans for the San Francesco area in San Donato have come to a standstill

 Milan’s decision to move once again towards purchasing the San Siro site has inevitably led to changes for another Red Bird project: the construction of a standalone stadium in the San Francesco area of San Donato Milanese. To date, the American owners holding the majority stake in the club based in Via Aldo Rossi have already invested €55 million, prior to the suspension of the signed Programme Agreement.


To understand what is happening, we need to take a step back: the project for Milan’s new stadium in the San Francesco area of San Donato Milanese was blocked by the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court in October 2025. The ruling annulled the 2021 resolution that rezoned the area, designating a significant portion of the land as green space, thereby rendering the initial project unlawful.

  • OVERVIEW OF THE SITUATION

    The court halted the process following an appeal by local residents and the "No Stadium" Committee, calling into question the intended use of a substantial portion of the land (approximately 45,000 square metres out of a much larger total). The challenge was led primarily by the Green Party and was subsequently upheld by the Regional Administrative Court.


    In January 2026, the council announced that the programme agreement had been rejected, effectively halting the development of the main stadium project.


    According to information obtained by our editorial team, the municipality of San Donato is currently awaiting the outcome of certain assessments and hopes that the appeal lodged by the Green Party will be resolved soon. The objective remains the same: to evaluate and discuss a serious project that can bring benefits to the community and strengthen the municipality’s economic position.



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  • RECLAMED LAND

    On 10 June 2024, around two years ago, work began on the general clean-up of the San Francesco area in San Donato Milanese: this involved mowing the grass, removing rubbish and erecting fencing. This was a significant project which, despite complaints from environmentalists and residents regarding its ecological impact, had also led to the regeneration of a large area that had been plagued by disorder and drug dealing.


    The greatest risk of this current stalemate is that certain issues may once again become a cause for concern for both the local council and the community of San Donato. At present, well-informed sources indicate that the situation remains under control.

  • WRITE-DOWN OF ELEVEN MILLION

    The suspension of the Programme Agreement has led to a write-down of approximately €11 million, as also highlighted in the Rossoneri’s latest financial statements: “increased write-downs on other tangible fixed assets (due to the suspension of the administrative process for the construction of the new stadium in the municipality of San Donato Milanese) amounting to €11 million”.

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  • FUTURE PLANS AND ALTERNATIVES

    Milan has by no means ruled out the possibility of developing a sports complex inthe San Francesco area, south of Milan. The land is owned by the company based in Via Aldo Rossi through its subsidiary SportLifeCity.

    Rumours suggest several alternatives to the construction of the new stadium: the main one involves creating a youth academy that can build on the work and projects currently underway at Vismara.


    It is not just about the youth sector, as Milan is also considering a facility dedicated to its women’s football team.

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