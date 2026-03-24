Milan’s priorities for the upcoming summer transfer window will primarily be a striker capable of scoring in double figures and a centre-back who can also play as a wing-back in a three-man defence. In recent days, Allegri has met with the club’s management to exchange initial ideas for the upcoming summer transfer window, which will see the club based at Via Aldo Rossi expand its squad from the current 19 players to 24 or 25 ahead of a likely return to the Champions League. According to the latest rumours, scouting operations began last Sunday in Bologna for the match between the Rossoblu and Lazio.
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Milan send scouts to the Dall'Ara stadium for Bologna v Lazio: here are the players the Rossoneri are keeping an eye on
GILA IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The Rossoneri scout was also able to closely monitor Mario Gila, the Spanish Lazio defender who has long been on the Rossoneri’s radar. After President Lotito declared him virtually unsellable in January, the situation has now changed because the player has already informed the Biancocelesti that he does not intend to renew his contract, which expires in 2027. Milan are considering making an offer soon to pre-empt competition from Aston Villa and Inter, whilst Lazio will have to pay 50% of the transfer fee to Real Madrid.
Castle
Among Bologna’s ranks, the Rossoneri have been keeping a close eye on both the Argentine striker Santiago Castro – who Geoffrey Moncada is particularly keen on – and the left-back Juan Miranda. The latter had already been linked with the Rossoneri two years before the former Betis player signed for Bologna.