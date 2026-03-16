Milan: Scudetto handed to Inter; Allegri gets the line-up wrong. The Leao controversy erupts: his behaviour is unacceptable, and his time at the club appears to be coming to an end

Milan had the chance to reignite the title race, but instead they’ve literally thrown it away, handing it to Inter. And now they’ll have to look over their shoulders and stay alert in the Champions League race.

Allegri prepared the match very poorly, as the facts show, with a line-up that was, among other things, wrong. Why play Estupinan when on the other side there is one of the best wingers in the league, like Isaksen? A chronicle of a disaster waiting to happen. And let’s add that even in the derby, goals aside, the former Brighton man had caused a few of his usual problems, as was the case with Dimarco’s missed goal. Why not Bartesaghi?