Milan, Pulisic and his contract renewal: a meeting has been scheduled – what’s the latest on the American’s future?

Milan fans have long memories, which is why they greeted Pulisic’s substitution for Gimenez in the 32nd minute of the second half of the Milan v Torino match with applause. Captain America’s last goal came on 28 December against Verona; since then, there has been nothing but physical problems, dressing-room friction and a contract renewal deadlock. And his teammates are right behind him, as shown by Fofana and Rabiot’s celebrations, mimicking the former Chelsea man’s trademark gesture of raising his arm to his face after every goal.





Pulisic has gone from an average of one goal every 74 minutes in his first few games to a stunning drought of zero goals in the subsequent fourteen. The assist for Rabiot is a small consolation that helps to ease the disappointment and look forward with more optimism to the match at the Maradona against Napoli, where he will be one of the most eagerly awaited players for obvious reasons.