Mikel Arteta has turned his back on Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger to embrace David Moyes-esque football at Arsenal

Arteta is a unique character in that his life as a player feels almost completely detached to that as a manager. In his younger days, he was a bit of a journeyman among iconic clubs, starting at (but never playing for) Barcelona, spending time on loan at Paris Saint-Germain alongside Ronaldinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Jay-Jay Okocha among others, joining Rangers when Scottish football was still a force in Europe, and then returning home to Real Sociedad.

But Arteta barely got a look-in at his boyhood club and so joined Everton on loan with an option to buy midway through the 2004-05 season in which the Toffees finished in the Premier League's top four.

"I am sad to be leaving Sociedad. I went there with all the hope in the world, but it is clear that the coach is not counting on me and I can't allow that situation to continue," Arteta said upon exiting San Sebastian. "I didn't play well at the start of the season, but since then I have not been given a chance. I don't feel good picking up money and not playing football, and I hope moving to Everton will give me this chance."

La Real's loss was Everton's gain, however, and Arteta quickly became a hero at Goodison Park. In 2025, Moyes spoke fondly of Arteta's upbringing and how that had shaped his character.

"Mikel was clever in his football thinking [as a player]. He knew how he wanted to play as well," Moyes said. "He had a really good upbringing if you look at the clubs where he started, periods at PSG, periods at Barcelona, Real Sociedad. He had a real chance before he came and went to Glasgow Rangers and then came here [to Everton].

"He'd actually been around and seen a lot of clubs, a lot of really good clubs, with good setups. He was a wee bit of a moaner at times, Mikel. And that sometimes is a good sign as well. He wanted things to be done right, wanted it to be done good, wanted the team to play better.

"But he was a good player for us. Great captain, great player. Great signing, really, at that time."