AFP
Mikel Arteta singles out 'very special' match-winner Bukayo Saka & 'immense' Viktor Gyokeres while revealing apology to Arsenal squad players after knocking Atletico Madrid out of Champions League
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Arteta praises match-winner Saka
Arsenal ended a 20-year wait to return to Europe’s showpiece event thanks to a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Diego Simeone's side. After the second leg win, Arteta was quick to laud England international Saka, who provided the decisive moment at the Emirates Stadium. The Hale End graduate proved once again why he is the face of this modern Arsenal era by capitalising on a defensive lapse to settle the tie.
"It had to be someone very special and certainly he is very special with me and the boys and everyone attached with this club," Arteta told Amazon Prime. "If it had to be someone scoring that goal, it probably had to be him."
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An emotional apology to squad players
While the celebrations were loud on the pitch, Arteta revealed the difficult tactical decisions he had to make before a ball was even kicked. The Spaniard admitted that he felt a deep sense of responsibility toward the players he left out of the starting XI, leading to an emotional exchange at the team hotel earlier in the day.
"It was very difficult to make certain decisions and I feel a lot for the boys," the Gunners boss added. "I know generally how good people they are and some of them, I talked to them this afternoon and apologised and said 'I'm going to play the same team' and the reaction immediately was 'boss, I'm here when you need me' and they gave me a hug." This unity has been a hallmark of Arsenal's season as they continue to chase a historic double.
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Gyokeres the 'immense' defensive leader
Though Saka grabbed the headlines with the winner, Gyokeres earned a glowing review for his tireless shift at the top of the pitch. The Swedish striker, often praised for his clinical finishing, was highlighted by his manager for the dirty work that allowed the Gunners to maintain their shape against a physical Atletico outfit.
"He was immense," Arteta noted. "You can see the reaction from the crowd every time he had the ball, his work rate and what he's giving the team is just incredible. You talk about Gyokeres and he's the first one to set the tone, the rhythm, and the habits that he shows when we don't have it [the ball] and that's a team effort."
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Eyeing Champions League & Premier League double
With the Premier League title race still firmly in their hands alongside their European run, Arteta is embracing the challenge of chasing dual glory. The Gunners' defensive solidity has been the backbone of their success this term, and when asked about the old adage that 'attack wins matches but defence wins titles,' the manager simply replied: "Let's go for it then." Now just one game away from immortality, the north London side will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.