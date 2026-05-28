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Mikel Arteta sees Luis Enrique as 'an example for everyone' as Arsenal boss reveals 'fond memories' of PSG coach at Barcelona

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about his deep admiration for Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, labelling his former Barcelona team-mate an "example for everyone" in the coaching world. The Gunners chief took a moment to reflect on their shared history at Camp Nou as he prepares to lead his Premier League champions into a massive Champions League final showdown against the French giants.

  • The Barcelona connection and Luis Enrique's leadership

    As the countdown to the Champions League final continues, Arteta reflected on his relationship with his opposite number, Luis Enrique. The pair spent time together at Barcelona when Arteta was a rising youth prospect and Luis Enrique was an established veteran. The Arsenal boss recalled the PSG coach's nickname for him and praised the Spaniard’s unwavering conviction in his tactical philosophy, despite external pressures.

    In an interview with MARCA, Arteta said: "I remember him with great affection because of how he was with the young boys and what he was as a player. As a coach, he is someone who has had the leadership to go one way and, with all the noise against him, continue that way and end up winning the way he has done. He is an example for everyone."

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    Managing Zubimendi’s Premier League transition

    Addressing tactical scrutiny surrounding Martin Zubimendi – who enters the final following four consecutive matches on the bench – Arteta staunchly defended the midfielder's debut season at Arsenal. "I could give you a thousand examples of players who, in their first year in the Premier League, haven't been as outstanding as the impressive season Zubi has had," Arteta explained. "But it's also true that he's played several games he's never played before, and that's put him in a difficult position at times."

    The manager clarified that the benchings were a calculated decision to provide vital tactical breathing room and oxygen for the final, adding, "For me, it was a difficult decision, but I think there were better teammates for certain types of matches. We've given Zubi a break, a breather, for these final matches."

  • An emotional tribute to family sacrifices

    The interview took a deeply personal turn when the Arsenal manager was asked about the psychological and emotional toll of operating at the absolute pinnacle of European football. Arteta became visibly emotional when discussing his wife, Lorena, crediting her entirely for maintaining stability at home while he absorbs the round-the-clock pressures of elite management.

    "If there is one person who deserves their place in all this success more than anyone, it is my wife Lorena," he confessed. "What she has done with me and my children is beyond words because I am, quite literally, not there. And when I am physically present, sometimes I am not there mentally."

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    Pride in Arsenal's growing influence in Spain

    Looking past the club campaign toward the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America, Arteta expressed immense pride in seeing some of his Arsenal stars – David Raya, Mikel Merino, Zubimendi – selected for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad. The manager voiced absolute confidence in their tactical adaptability on the international stage, regardless of the specific roles assigned to them.

    "I am 100% convinced that, whatever the circumstances the coach needs, they are going to respond well... because they are absolute gems," the Basque tactician concluded, highlighting the elite maturity his players have developed under his guidance.

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