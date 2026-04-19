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Mohamed Saeed

'We're not going to stop!' - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal players 'now more convinced' about winning title despite damaging loss at Man City

M. Arteta
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Manchester City
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Mikel Arteta has insisted his Arsenal players are "more convinced" than ever that they can clinch the Premier League title. Despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday that saw the Gunners lose control of the race, the Spaniard believes the squad remains focused on the ultimate prize.

  • Arteta finds belief in defeat

    Arsenal saw their lead at the top of the table shrink to just three points after Erling Haaland’s second-half strike secured victory for Pep Guardiola’s side. City now hold a game in hand and could leapfrog the Gunners on goal difference if they defeat Burnley in midweek, yet Arteta remains unmoved by the shifting momentum.

    "I believe today, I believed on Wednesday, a week ago because I see them every day and I know the level that we have," the Arsenal boss explained. "But today if [the players] need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced. They were talking about it in the dressing room.

    "It's a new league now. They have a game in hand. We have three points of advantage and five games to play. So everything is still to play for. We're not going to stop and we're going to go again, that's for sure."

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    Missed opportunities at the Etihad

    The Gunners showed significantly more fight than in recent outings but were ultimately undone by clinical finishing. Rayan Cherki opened the scoring for the hosts before Kai Havertz equalised after pouncing on a mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, Havertz was then wasteful in front of goal, missing two clear headers that could have changed the complexion of the title race.

    "We came here to win the game," Arteta said of his tactical approach. "I think the message was clear from three days before. We prepared to do that, to take the game to the areas that we believe we could win it. We certainly done that, even though we started the game with a goal down and psychologically we had to play with that. We've done it. So we proved that we are there. But the reality is in the two boxes today was a difference and that's what decided the game."

  • No need for a morale boost

    With Arsenal currently on a run of four defeats in their last six matches across all competitions, questions have been raised regarding the psychological state of the squad. Arteta was quick to dismiss any suggestion that he needs to lift his players' spirits ahead of the final five-game sprint to the finish line.

    "I mean if I have to pick the players to win the Premier League with five games to go in our hands and be in the final of the Champions League, I think I should be at home," Arteta stated firmly. "So it's not the case. It's not needed. It's never been needed, even in difficult moments."

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    Final countdown for the Gunners

    Arsenal must now regroup ahead of their clash with Newcastle United next weekend. While the advantage has swung towards City, Arteta is adamant that the pressure of the run-in will not break his young squad. "It's a new league now. Everything is still to play for," Arteta concluded.

    The Gunners also have a Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid to prepare for as they chase a domestic and European double.

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