Mikel Arteta, it's happening again! Winners and losers as Arsenal close in on another Premier League title choke after Erling Haaland and Man City show champion spirit

Rayan Cherki's superb individual goal gave the game a thrilling lift off, and from there was no let up, with Arsenal equalising a minute later as Kai Havertz profited from Gianluigi Donnarumma's goalkeeping howler. The two sides hit the woodwork a total of four times, with Eberechi Eze particularly unlucky as his shot from the edge of the area curled against the inside of the post and trickled along the line.

Moments later, Erling Haaland got his revenge on Arsenal after being mocked by Myles Lewis-Skelly just over a year ago by firing in the decisive goal. The visitors kept creating chances to level, and in the seventh minute of added time, Havertz, who was earlier denied by Donnarumma from close range, headed the ball inches over the bar.

It's now advantage City, who have cut their deficit to the Gunners from nine points down to three, and will now go top on goal difference if they beat Burnley on Wednesday.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...