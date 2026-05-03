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Michael Carrick 'very affected' by Sir Alex Ferguson health scare as legendary ex-Man Utd boss taken to hospital after falling ill at Old Trafford
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Carrick shaken by pre-match news
Carrick, who spent seven successful years playing under Ferguson, revealed that the news of the 84-year-old’s health scare hit him hard. Despite the pressure of the Premier League match against Liverpool, the Scotsman’s well-being was at the forefront of the interim manager's mind throughout the afternoon.
“I haven’t got any updates so I don’t know the latest. I did hear about it before the game so I was aware about that,” Carrick said after United's 3-2 victory. “All I can say is I was very affected by it the news. I hope he is all right. We hope him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best and hopefully the result gives him a good boost.”
Per The Independent, Ferguson is thought to be recovering and should soon be able to return home for further rest.
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Victory for the legendary boss
The match itself provided the perfect tribute to Ferguson’s enduring legacy at United, with Kobbie Mainoo netting a late winner to secure a 3-2 victory over their arch-rivals. The result was more than just a win for morale; it officially guaranteed United’s place in next season’s Champions League, a feat that would surely please the man who delivered 38 trophies to the Old Trafford cabinet.
Interim success continues at Old Trafford
Since stepping in as a short-term replacement for Ruben Amorim, Carrick has revitalised a United side that appeared to be drifting.
His tactical acumen has seen the Red Devils claim a series of "Big Six" scalps, including victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea before this latest triumph against Liverpool.
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Decision time for United hierarchy
The United board are reportedly planning to make a definitive decision on the managerial position at the end of the season.
For now, the focus remains on the health of Ferguson and finishing the season strongly. However, with a Champions League spot now secured, Carrick has arguably delivered everything asked of him and more since taking the reins, strengthening his case to be the man to lead United into a new era.