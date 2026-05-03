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‘Who wouldn’t like it?’ - Mexican starlet Armando Gonzalez wants to join Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou as transfer talk builds
Transfer links to Barcelona
Speaking in an exclusive interview with SPORT, Gonzalez addressed the growing rumours connecting him with a move to Catalonia. The striker has enjoyed a spectacular campaign, netting 12 goals in 16 appearances for Chivas in the Liga MX Clausura stage. This prolific output has reportedly led Barcelona to identify him as a cost-effective option to bolster their attacking ranks. When asked about the prospect of wearing the iconic Blaugrana shirt and playing under manager Hansi Flick, the forward did not hide his admiration. "Yes, of course, who wouldn’t like it? Barça is one of the best teams in history. For me, [Pep] Guardiola’s team is mythical, and what they are doing now with Hansi Flick is also very important. Any player wants to get there. If it happens, I would be very grateful."
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Praising Yamal
A significant factor in the appeal of the Spanish giants is the opportunity to share the pitch with teenage sensation Yamal. The Spanish winger has taken the footballing world by storm since his breakthrough at Barca, and his performances have clearly resonated with Gonzalez. Discussing the possibility of a partnership, he outlined his ambition to test himself alongside elite talents. He added: "Yes, who wouldn't? I think he’s one of the best in the world right now, and what he does week after week is incredible. I would like to have him as a teammate. Being able to play with the best in the world I think is one of my goals, and Lamine Yamal is one of them, so if God gives me the fortune to be able to play with him, it will be something very nice."
Working under Barcelona legends
Gonzalez is familiar with the club's philosophy through his manager at Chivas, former Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito. "He tells us: he played in the best team in history, in that iconic Barcelona," Gonzalez explained, noting how those experiences instil a winning mentality.
However, despite his admiration for the Catalan giants, he surprisingly confessed to supporting one of their domestic rivals. "It’s going to be surprising, but I’m an Atlético de Madrid fan," he revealed. "My father spent some time in Madrid and he brought things from Atlético to my brother and me... In addition, I like Cholo Simeone’s style: dedication, fighting, never giving up, taking it game by game."
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Looking towards the World Cup
For now, Gonzalez remains fully focused on leading his nation as a host at the fast-approaching World Cup. Mexico are set to kick off their Group A campaign against South Africa on June 11, before facing South Korea on June 19, and concluding the group stage against Czechia on June 25. Following the tournament, taking the next step to Europe appears highly likely. If he maintains this prolific goalscoring form, a blockbuster move across the Atlantic could certainly materialise very soon.