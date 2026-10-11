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Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Manchester City player ratings vs Liverpool: Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki star in dominant Anfield display

Manchester City
Player ratings
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Premier League

Manchester City produced a devastating second-half display to secure a 3-0 victory at Anfield, capitalising on a red card for Ryan Gravenberch. Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki all found the net in a ruthless thirteen-minute blitz.

Manchester City demonstrated why they are the benchmark for tactical discipline and ruthless efficiency, securing a comprehensive 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield. The first half was a cagey affair, defined by structural rigidity from both sides, as Enzo Maresca’s men dominated 65% of the ball but struggled to penetrate a deep-sitting Liverpool block.

The game pivoted entirely in the 62nd minute when Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card, leaving the hosts shorthanded and tactically exposed in central areas.

City wasted no time in exploiting the numerical advantage. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, followed quickly by a strike from substitute Jeremy Doku just three minutes later. Rayan Cherki added the final gloss to a dominant performance in the 78th minute.

The visitors' ability to shift from a patient build-up to a high-tempo transition once the spaces opened up was the difference, as they restricted Liverpool to zero goals despite the hosts managing 13 shots throughout the contest.

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8/10

    An exceptionally busy afternoon for the Italian, who was forced into six saves to maintain his clean sheet. While City dominated the ball, Donnarumma was alert to Liverpool's 13 total shots, showing excellent positioning to deny efforts from Barcola and Koumas.

    Marc Guehi - 7/10

    Guehi provided a calm presence on the right side of the central defensive pairing. He contributed to City's 12 clearances and was vital in ensuring Liverpool's counter-attacks were neutralised before they reached the box.

    Ruben Dias - 8/10

    The captain led by example, marshaling a high line that frequently caught Liverpool in transition. Dias was instrumental in the defensive phase, helping to restrict Liverpool to just six shots on target. His leadership ensured the team remained focused during the goalless first half.

    Matheus Nunes - 7/10

    Occupying a deeper defensive role in this system, Nunes used his ball-carrying ability to transition play effectively. He was part of a unit that committed 14 fouls, often tactically employed to stop Liverpool from breaking at pace.

    Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

    A steady performance from the youngster before being replaced in the 66th minute. He helped maintain the structural integrity of the 4-1-4-1 block and kept his passing simple, contributing to the 551 total passes City completed.

  • Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rayan Cherki - 8/10

    Cherki was a constant creative spark and capped his performance with the third goal in the 78th minute, set up by Josko Gvardiol. His ability to find pockets of space between the lines became even more effective once Liverpool went down to ten men.

    Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

    The metronome in the City midfield, Fernandez was central to the team's 65% possession. His vision allowed City to switch play rapidly, stretching the Liverpool defence and eventually tiring them out before the floodgates opened.

    Elliot Anderson - 7/10

    Anderson showed great industry and provided the crucial assist for Jeremy Doku's goal in the 68th minute. His verticality in the second half helped City punish the space left behind by the dismissed Gravenberch.


  • Attack

    Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

    Ndiaye worked hard in the pressing phase but lacked the final product before being withdrawn for Jeremy Doku early in the second half. He played his part in City's dominance of the middle third during the first 45 minutes.

    Antoine Semenyo - 7/10

    Semenyo offered a physical presence on the flank, winning several duels and helping City win six corners. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his constant movement pulled the Liverpool full-backs out of position.

    Erling Haaland - 9/10

    The ultimate big-game player. Haaland remained patient through a quiet first half before clinical finishing saw him open the scoring in the 65th minute. His presence occupied both Liverpool centre-backs, creating the gaps that his teammates eventually exploited.


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  • Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Jeremy Doku - 8/10

    Introduced in the 56th minute, Doku was the game-changer. His pace terrified the Liverpool backline, and he scored the vital second goal in the 68th minute to effectively end the contest.

    Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

    Came on in the 66th minute and immediately impacted the game by providing the assist for Cherki’s goal. His offensive instincts from a defensive position added another dimension to City's attack.

    Allan - N/A

    A late introduction in the 80th minute to see out the result.

    Ayyoub Bouaddi - N/A

    Came on for the final ten minutes as City managed their lead.

    Enzo Maresca - 9/10

    Maresca won the tactical battle against Iraola. His decision to introduce Doku shortly before the red card was inspired, and his team's patient approach eventually broke Liverpool's resistance. The 0-3 scoreline is a testament to his superior game management.

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