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Manchester City defender Marc Guéhi explains why he stopped taking the knee and addresses club's financial verdict
Guéhi questions impact of taking the knee
Guéhi was among several players who opted against taking the knee during the weekend's Premier League fixtures. The centre-back, who joined the club in January, stood alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Issa Diop while others performed the gesture.
The practice was initially introduced in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, but captains decided to scale it back in 2022. Guéhi, who is now part of a four-man leadership group at Man City, explained that the anti-racism gesture has seemingly lost its original weight.
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Calling for wider societal change
When asked if the action had lost its meaning, Guéhi offered a candid response. "Maybe," he replied. "I haven’t been taking the knee for a while now. I’d always clap just because of what that actually signifies. The campaign is still there, which is great. The message is still there, which is great. However, more can be done. More can always be done. I think we just have to see how we can move the campaign along. I don’t think it’s necessarily a football issue. I think it’s a wider societal issue. Football is just that beacon of hope to try and get the message out. But whether more can be done, we’ll try. Hopefully with the PFA, with the league, to see what can be done."
City squad ignoring off-field noise
The defender also addressed the recent news regarding Manchester City being found guilty of serious financial breaches. Despite the club appealing the verdict, Guéhi insisted the squad remain completely unfazed. "There’s a lot of relaxed faces because we have a lot of trust and belief in the football club and what’s been going on here," he explained.
"It can be very easy to listen to the noise and to be affected by everything going on. But like I said, I’m so happy to see the team spirit, the team bonding, everyone taking to what’s happening and just focusing on the football."
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What next for Maresca and Man City?
City manager Enzo Maresca must now prepare his squad to bounce back against AEK Athens following last week's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Man City will navigate this crucial Champions League tie without Antoine Semenyo, who is sidelined for eight weeks with a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Erling Haaland will be assessed ahead of kick-off after picking up a knock. Maresca’s side will need to lean on that much-discussed squad unity to secure a vital European result.
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