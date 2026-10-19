Manchester City defender Marc Guéhi explains why he stopped taking the knee and addresses club's financial verdict

Guéhi was among several players who opted against taking the knee during the weekend's Premier League fixtures. The centre-back, who joined the club in January, stood alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Issa Diop while others performed the gesture.

The practice was initially introduced in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, but captains decided to scale it back in 2022. Guéhi, who is now part of a four-man leadership group at Man City, explained that the anti-racism gesture has seemingly lost its original weight.