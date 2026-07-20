Man Utd lead Arsenal in race to sign French midfielder as star sets sights on Premier League transfer

United are showing significant interest in Kone and currently hold an advantage over their Premier League rivals in the race for the midfielder. The 25-year-old has become a primary target for the Old Trafford hierarchy as they look to bolster their central options following the 2026 World Cup.

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for the former Toulouse man, having been linked with his services for several months. However, the Red Devils are believed to be a step ahead at this stage of the negotiations. He is a top priority for the Old Trafford club, the French outlet reports, and he is open to a move to the north of England.



