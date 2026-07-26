Man Utd icon Cristiano Ronaldo set to star in new TV drama series about British football alongside Thierry Henry

Ronaldo is trading the pitch for the production studio as he prepares to launch a major new drama series titled 'Day 1s'. The 41-year-old, who remains a global icon following his storied career in Europe and his current stint in Saudi Arabia, will serve as an executive producer while also making appearances in the show.

Speaking about the new venture, Ronaldo said: "This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures." His involvement is part of a broader collaboration with acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn, known for the Kingsman franchise.

According to The Sun, the series aims to provide a realistic look at the British game, moving away from the light-hearted tone often associated with recent football-themed productions like Ted Lasso. Filming is already underway at the home of Barnet FC.