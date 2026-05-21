Man Utd flop Antony rules out surgery on chronic injury in defiant message after being left out of Brazil World Cup squad

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian winger expressed his frustration with media speculation surrounding his fitness. "People say things they don't know," Antony declared. "We have to put an end to this, because I feel very good, and people always say things they don't know."

The player's firm statement directly aligns with an official update from the Real Betis communications department, which dismissed rumours that the 26-year-old would face three to four months of rehabilitation. Having managed the osteitis pubis condition through conservative treatment since last December, the former Manchester United attacker has seen notable physical improvement in the final stretch of the Spanish domestic season.