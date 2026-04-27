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Man City target Eli Junior Kroupi! Pep Guardiola 'a big fan' of teenage striker as Bournemouth set transfer asking price
Guardiola eyes French prodigy
The Man City recruitment machine is already whirring ahead of the summer transfer window, and Kroupi has emerged as a high-priority target. According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Guardiola is a "big fan" of the 19-year-old striker, whose technical profile and versatility are seen as a perfect fit for the Etihad system. Kroupi’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. After impressing with FC Lorient, he made the move to the Vitality Stadium and immediately looked at home in the world's most demanding league. His ability to operate across the front line and his clinical finishing in a Bournemouth shirt have made him one of the most talked-about teenagers in European football.
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Bournemouth demand heavy fee
However, Bournemouth are in no rush to sell their prized asset. The Cherries are demanding a fee in the region of €80 million to even consider a sale. This high valuation reflects both Kroupi's long-term potential and his current importance to the team. City are well aware that they will have to pay a premium for a player who is contracted to a fellow Premier League club. However, with several major European clubs also monitoring the situation, the Manchester club may feel compelled to move quickly to avoid a bidding war for the teenage starlet.
Kroupi sets ambitious goals
The player himself has made no secret of his desire to reach the very top of the game. Speaking to Téléfoot earlier this year, Kroupi outlined his elite mentality and his long-term career objectives, revealing that he no longer views his lofty ambitions as mere fantasies.
“I had dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or, of playing for the biggest clubs in the world, but they aren’t really dreams anymore, rather objectives because I know that I can make them a reality. I’m now working to get to where I want to be,” said Kroupi.
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Transfer battle looms with Premier League rivals
City won't have a free run at the teenager, as several other heavyweights are keeping close tabs on Kroupi. Their cross-town rivals are also in the hunt, with Manchester United monitoring the situation as they look to solve their own issues in the final third. The race for Kroupi is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated sagas of the summer. Chelsea and Liverpool are also mentioned as potential destinations for the 19-year-old, meaning a bidding war could be on the horizon.