Getty Images Sport
Man City star Rodri reported to police by angry neighbours over 'invasion of privacy'
City star’s high-rise hobby sparks local backlash
The Spain international, who lives in a Salford penthouse, has reportedly angered city-center apartment residents. Rodri is accused of flying a drone meters from his tenants' windows at night, compromising the privacy of high-floor living. Many residents have complained to the building's concierge and Greater Manchester Police that the device's green flashing lights have left them "unnerved" and "plagued". Building WhatsApp groups shared alleged photos of the 29-year-old on his balcony with a controller, prompting formal complaints about CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) harassment and regulations.
- Getty Images Sport
Residents blast 'nuisance' flights outside windows
Local inhabitants have been vocal about their frustration, noting that the drone's proximity is particularly intrusive given the height of the properties. One resident, an HGV driver living on the 34th floor, described the moment he and his partner spotted the device.
"I live with my partner on a high floor and the last thing you expect to see when you’re watching telly is a drone a metre outside the window," he told The Sun. "My wife is very unnerved by it. One of the benefits of living so high up is that you’re not overlooked by anyone, but now we are being plagued by Rodri and his drone."
Another neighbour added that the situation felt like a violation of the voyeurism laws, confirming that his girlfriend called 101 to complain about the ongoing nuisance.
Legal scrutiny for the midfielder
Under UK law, drone pilots must respect privacy, avoid causing a nuisance, and typically require a theory test and registration for devices of a certain weight. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are "making enquiries" into the complaints. For a player who maintains a low-profile personal life, this sudden legal scrutiny marks a rare moment of negative publicity since his £63 million move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.
- Getty Images Sport
Police enquiries and a crucial run for City
Police will interview the midfielder to ensure he understands UK aviation and privacy laws. While unlikely to result in serious charges if resolved quickly, the distraction comes at a sensitive time for Man City. He could be fined or warned if the police find a CAA violation.
For now, he will remain focused on football as Pep Guardiola's team enters a relentless Premier League and Champions League schedule.
