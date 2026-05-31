Luis Enrique and PSG enter the pantheon of Champions League legends! Winners and losers as Mikel Arteta's anti-football gets what it deserves after penalty shootout drama

For an awfully long time, in fact, Luis Enrique's men struggled dismally to break down Arsenal's brilliant back-line, with Gabriel Magalhaes & Co. doing a magnificent job of nullifying one of the finest attacking units in the game.

However, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came to life in the second half and, after the Georgian was clumsily fouled in the area by Cristhian Mosquera in the 65th minute, Ousmane Dembele swept home the resulting penalty to level the match.

PSG could and probably should have won the game in normal time, as Kvaratskhelia saw a great effort deflected onto the post by Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Bradley Barcola took a terrible touch and sliced horribly wide when put through on goal in the dying seconds.

However, despite having to take off some of their main men in extra-time, PSG proved they're as mentally strong as they are technically gifted by triumphing in the shootout.

GOAL runs through all of the big winners and losers from a tight and tense encounter at the Puskas Arena...