Luc de Fougerolles stars, Nathan Saliba delivers and Tajon Buchanan fades: Winners and losers from Canada's World Cup group stage

VANCOUVER -- To the knockout rounds they go, and farewell to the home crowd.

Canada Men's National Team is bound for the knockout rounds at the World Cup for the first time, but despite being co-hosts, will have to leave their country as the second-place finishers in Group B after a win over Qatar, a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a loss to Switzerland.

With the group stage complete, they'll head to Los Angeles to face South Africa in the Round of 32, hoping to meet either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 in Houston on July 4.

While the home matches might be over, the journey is still very much alive.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from Canada's Group B campaign.



