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Tom Maston

Liverpool player ratings vs Tottenham: Deadly Dominik Szoboszlai does it again - but Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez put in miserable defensive displays in dispiriting draw

Liverpool missed the chance to climb into the Premier League's top four as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Tottenham on Sunday. Dominik Szoboszlai's fourth direct free-kick goal of the season looked set to be the match-winner for Arne Slot's side, but Richarlison popped up in the final minute of normal time to steal a point for Spurs.

Despite their recent travails, Spurs settled well, and January signing Souza tested Alisson Becker from distance. However, it was the Reds who broke the deadlock when Szoboszlai curled in a free-kick from 25 yards, though Guglielmo Vicario should have done better.

Cody Gakpo came close to doubling Liverpool's lead when his effort from the edge of the box was tipped onto the post by Vicario, but Tottenham remained a threat, and Richarlison first headed wide before forcing Alisson into a good save from a corner.

Richarlison was again denied a goal by his Brazil team-mate shortly after the break after running through on goal while Rio Ngumoha blazed over when well placed during what was an eye-catching full Premier League debut from the teenager.

Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike were thrown on as Liverpool looked to see the game out, but they were instead hit by another sucker-punch when Richarlison scuffed a finish past Alisson after good work from Randal Kolo Muani.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (8/10):

    Had to be at his best to deny Souza and Richarlison (three times). Came off his line well to snuff out balls over the top with supreme composure.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (8/10):

    Really good from a defensive perspective in dealing with Tel and others. Used the ball well going forward. Capped his performance with yet another free-kick goal.

    Joe Gomez (4/10):

    Struggled at times up against Solanke. Seemed to be lacking in confidence.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Came off second-best against Richarlison on more than one occasion, but did recover well at times.

    Andy Robertson (4/10):

    Couple of loose touches ruined opportunities for counter-attacks. Failure to challenge Kolo Muani led directly to Richarlison's equaliser.

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  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    Routinely used his long legs to win the ball back in midfield and spark Liverpool attacks.

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    Always looked to receive the ball and recycle it as soon as possible. Played some intelligent balls, particularly out to Ngumoha. Gave away possession too often in the final third.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Ran the show in the first half as he fizzed around the Tottenham penalty area. Faded a bit after the break before being replaced on the hour.

  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jeremie Frimpong (5/10):

    Locked in a good battle with Spence that he came out on top of at times. Lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Deployed as a central striker and worked tirelessly off the ball. Had a shot pushed onto the post by Vicario, but his final shot or pass were otherwise disappointing.

    Rio Ngumoha (8/10):

    Slowly grew into his full Premier League debut but, by the time he was replaced just past the hour mark, he was the most threatening player on the pitch. Left Porro for dead on numerous occasions, and if not for better finishing he would have marked the game with a goal.

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    Subs & Manager

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    Posed a threat on the counter but his final pass and shot fell well short, including during a late counter-attack.

    Mohamed Salah (7/10):

    A real bright spark after replacing Frimpong. Created chances and had a shot saved by Vicario.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Not as incisive as Wirtz but put in a solid shift for half an hour.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Replaced Gakpo for the final eight minutes or so.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    On in stoppage time as Liverpool chased a winner.

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    Given Spurs' form, a disastrous result. Not all of his rotations worked even if some stars got a rest. Lack of cutting edge again proved costly as they threw away more points late on.

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