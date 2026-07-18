Liverpool near signing of teenager from Colombian giants

According to the Athletic, Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Colombia youth international Martinez for a fee in the region of £750,000. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already travelled to Merseyside to complete the final formalities of the move, though he will not officially join the club’s ranks until next summer.

Martinez will remain at Atletico Nacional for the coming season, as Liverpool intend for him to continue his development in familiar surroundings. During this 12-month period, the Anfield club will have a direct input in his training and growth. This patient approach ensures the youngster gains valuable experience before making the permanent jump to English football.