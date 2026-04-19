Liverpool's grand plan is in tatters after Hugo Ekitike injury: Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz now simply have to justify transfer fees to restore faith in FSG's entire project

Slot argued on Tuesday night that Liverpool had proven that they could "compete" with Paris Saint-Germain - but they weren't meant to merely compete with PSG this year, they were meant to beat them, and even though there were positives to take from their spell of superiority after half-time, there was simply no hiding the fact the gap between the two teams has actually widened since last season - not closed.

The scorelines say it all. Less than a year after being beaten on penalties by PSG, Liverpool lost 4-0 on aggregate to pretty much the same side - despite spending roughly £450 million ($606m) in the transfer market. Of course, money never guarantees success but it always raises expectations and the most recent arrivals haven't even come close to meeting them.

Teenage defender Giovanni Leoni was desperately unlucky to suffer a season-ending injury last September but Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong haven't proved anything like Liverpool's answer to Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, Alisson's supposed successor, Giorgi Mamardashvili, remains worryingly uncomfortable with the ball at his feet, Wirtz is not influencing big games anywhere near as much as he should be, while Isak's Anfield career has yet to get to going.

Ekitike really has been the only success story from last summer's historic spending spree and with him now gone for at least the rest of the year, it's hard not to be sceptical about the team's supposedly “bright future” - particularly with Salah and Andy Robertson leaving, Virgil van Dijk seemingly in decline, and Slot struggling to convey to the rest of us what it is he's trying to do with this particular set of players.

Were a still-lacklustre Liverpool also to fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, FSG's CEO of football Michael Edwards and the club's sporting director Richard Hughes would only find it even more difficult to complete an overhaul that was criminally left unfinished last summer by failing to replace Luis Diaz and bring in Marc Guehi to compete for a starting spot with an out-of-contract Ibrahima Konate.

There really aren't that many top-class players on the market right now, which is why so many clubs are being linked with the same names while extortionate figures are being bandied about for unproven players. The promising young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet may already be on his way from Rennes (for mad money) but Ekitike's lengthy absence, coupled with Cody Gakpo's goal drought, means that Liverpool will need to buy another forward while at the same time pulling off the seemingly impossible task of finding a worthy Salah successor.

In that context, Liverpool really cannot afford to miss out on the money and pulling power that Champions League football allows a buyer to bring to the negotiating table - but it's a real possibility right now.