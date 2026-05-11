Lionesses icon Beth Mead to leave Arsenal after nine years in north London as Gunners announce three departures ahead of final Women's Super League fixtures

It comes at the end of a season in which Mead has still been an important player, albeit only starting 10 of the Gunners' Women's Super League fixtures. She still ranks joint-fifth for direct goal involvements despite that limited game time, only behind Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius, Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith in WSL action, while only Russo sits above her when it comes to the same stats in this season's Champions League.

It's clear that Mead is still a very impactful figure at the elite level and it was reported by Arseblog that the club did want to keep her around and were willing to make her an offer of a new contract. However, when commenting on Man City's interest, the report said the newly-elected WSL champions were 'likely' to present a longer deal to Mead than the Gunners.

As such, the 31-year-old will depart this summer after nine years in north London, having made 258 appearances, scored 83 goals and put her name at the top of the WSL's list of most assists in competition history. Those contributions helped Arsenal to win one WSL title, three League Cups, the Champions League and the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

"Beth has made a huge contribution to our football club over nine years and will go down in history as one of our best forwards and a legend of the club," Clare Wheatley, the Gunners' director of women's football, said. "Beth is such a special person and will always be welcome at Arsenal. I know our supporters will join me in wishing Beth happiness and success in her future endeavours."