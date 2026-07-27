Lionel Scaloni apologises to Argentina fans for 2026 World Cup failure in lengthy new statement

While the result was not what the nation desired, Scaloni was quick to shift the focus toward the character and resilience displayed by his players throughout the tournament. He referred to his squad as "warriors". The 48-year-old manager listed a series of virtues that he believes define this generation of Argentine talent, emphasising that their legacy should not be measured solely by silverware but by the way they represented the shirt under immense pressure.

Scaloni said: "But I want you to remember what we tried to show this group of players, my warriors, as I called them when I spoke to my wife about them. "The effort, the desire, the will, the 'I can,' the refusal to give up (even when everything gets tough), giving it your all (even when you have nothing left), enduring harsh criticism (from people who don't even know us), the composure, the will to keep going when your legs no longer obey your brain… That is the real trophy."