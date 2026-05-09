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Lionel Messi suggests Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are more likely to win World Cup than Argentina as Inter Miami star picks four favourites ahead of reigning champions
Messi plays down Argentina’s chances of retention
Despite being the captain of the side that conquered the world in Qatar, Lionel Messi has adopted a cautious approach when discussing Argentina’s prospects of securing back-to-back titles. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner believes that the Albiceleste may not be the primary frontrunners as the tournament in North America approaches.
Speaking in an interview with Argentine journalist Pollo Alvarez, Messi explained his view that other powerhouse nations have surpassed the world champions in terms of preparation and squad depth. "We have to realise that ahead of us there are other favourites, who are arriving in better shape," Messi told Alvarez, opting for a modest evaluation of his own national team's standing.
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Portugal and France top the superstar’s list
Perhaps the most eye-catching inclusion in Messi's list of favourites is Portugal. By highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo's side, Messi has acknowledged the immense technical quality available to Roberto Martinez’s squad. He described the Euro 2016 winners as a "very competitive team," suggesting that their balance and depth across all positions make them a more polished unit than the current Argentine setup.
The Inter Miami star also reserved significant praise for France, the team Argentina defeated in the 2022 final. Messi remains wary of the threat posed by Kylian Mbappé and company, citing their ability to maintain a high level of performance over several tournament cycles. “France is very strong again; it has tons of players at a very high level,” he noted, acknowledging a roster that features the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.
Traditional powerhouses Brazil and Spain remain in the hunt
While Messi focused on the current form of Portugal and France, he insisted that the historical heavyweights of international football cannot be ignored. Specifically, he pointed to Brazil and Spain as teams that possess the pedigree to go all the way, regardless of any perceived struggles in the build-up to the summer showcase.
Messi admitted that while both nations have faced periods of inconsistency, their inherent quality makes them permanent threats on the global stage. “Spain and Brazil, which, even though they haven't been at their best for a little while, are always contenders,” he said.
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A final World Cup swansong for the greats
The 2026 World Cup is widely expected to be the final time Messi and his long-time rival Ronaldo appear on the world stage. While Messi is keen to temper expectations for Argentina, the possibility of a showdown between the two legends in the tournament remains a dream cherished by many fans.
Argentina will arrive in North America looking to become one of the few nations to ever successfully defend a World Cup title. However, Messi has suggested that Portugal, France, Spain and Brazil are better positioned than Argentina ahead of the tournament, shifting the pressure onto the rivals he believes are currently leading the race for football’s greatest prize.