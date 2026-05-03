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Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo attend Miami GP as Argentina icon meets F1 drivers George Russell, Kimi Antonelli & Franco Colapinto
- AFP
Messi takes centre stage in F1
Fresh from his exploits in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami on Saturday, Messi proved he is the biggest attraction in South Florida by appearing at the Miami Grand Prix.
The Argentina icon arrived at the circuit holding hands with his wife, Antonela, as they navigated a sea of cameras and fans eager to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.
Meeting the drivers
Despite the threat of thunderstorms that forced organisers to move the race start time forward by three hours, Messi appeared relaxed as he prepared for a day of high-octane racing. The 38-year-old was given the full VIP treatment, heading straight to the heart of the action to meet with some of the most prominent figures in the sport.
One of the highlights of Messi’s visit was a stop at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas garage. The Inter Miami talisman and his family were greeted by Russell and teenage sensation Antonelli, posing for photographs that quickly went viral across social media.
The day also held a special connection for the Argentine contingent in the paddock. Messi took the time to meet with rising star Franco Colapinto, bridging the gap between football and motorsport for their shared home nation.
A-list stars flock to Florida sun
Messi was not the only sporting heavyweight in attendance, as the Miami GP maintained its reputation as the most glamorous stop on the F1 calendar. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was spotted in the paddock, with the 22-time Grand Slam winner soaking up the atmosphere alongside former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who also jetted into Florida for the event.
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Focus returns to Inter Miami after the race
While the glamour of the paddock provided a welcome distraction, the visit to the track came less than 24 hours after a difficult result for Messi on the pitch.
Inter Miami suffered a 4-3 defeat to their fierce Florida rivals Orlando City after blowing a three-goal lead, and the captain will be keen to get back to winning ways as he prepares for another busy summer of international duty with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.