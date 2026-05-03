Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo attend Miami GP as Argentina icon meets F1 drivers George Russell, Kimi Antonelli & Franco Colapinto

Despite the threat of thunderstorms that forced organisers to move the race start time forward by three hours, Messi appeared relaxed as he prepared for a day of high-octane racing. The 38-year-old was given the full VIP treatment, heading straight to the heart of the action to meet with some of the most prominent figures in the sport.

One of the highlights of Messi’s visit was a stop at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas garage. The Inter Miami talisman and his family were greeted by Russell and teenage sensation Antonelli, posing for photographs that quickly went viral across social media.

The day also held a special connection for the Argentine contingent in the paddock. Messi took the time to meet with rising star Franco Colapinto, bridging the gap between football and motorsport for their shared home nation.







