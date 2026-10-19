AFP
London calling! Ballon d’Or announces iconic venue and star-studded hosting duo for historic 70th-anniversary ceremony
Historic London setting for football's biggest night
For the first time in its illustrious history, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London, England, marking the 70th anniversary of the award. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the iconic London Palladium Theatre on Monday, 26 October, with the gala beginning at 20:00 GMT.
The ceremony will be broadcast globally, ensuring fans across every continent can witness whether the old guard or the new generation will walk away with the golden ball as reported by UEFA.
Every winner at the London Palladium will receive an original trophy to keep, a tradition that adds to the prestige of the event. France Football produces a new original for each category every year, though legends like Diego Maradona and Pele were famously granted honorary awards during their lifetimes. As the ceremony returns to London, the focus remains on the evaluation period and the strict criteria used by the international jury of journalists.
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Henry and Scott confirmed as Ballon d’Or hosts
Guiding the festivities will be a pair of familiar faces from the world of football broadcasting. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and renowned presenter Kate Scott have been confirmed as the hosts for the evening. Henry, who has transitioned from a world-class striker to a highly respected analyst, expressed his excitement about the role.
"I’m honoured to be hosting this year’s Ballon d’Or. London is the city I call home, and I have a deep connection to its football culture and the passionate fans here, so to be hosting here alongside my friend and colleague Kate feels like a natural fit," Henry said, in comments provided to Additional Source 1. The duo famously works together on Champions League coverage, and their chemistry is expected to bring a vibrant energy to the London Palladium stage.
Scott, a multilingual broadcaster who has become a staple of major footballing events, is no stranger to this specific stage. Having previously hosted the ceremony in 2014, 2015, and 2025, she brings a wealth of experience to the 70th-anniversary celebrations. "The Ballon d’Or is an iconic night on the football calendar and the pinnacle of individual achievement in the game. I love seeing the football world come together to honor the players who inspire generations. I’m incredibly grateful and excited to be hosting this legendary event again," Scott added.
Messi and Mbappe lead star-studded men's shortlist
The race for the Men's Ballon d'Or is headlined by the eternal Messi, who remains a contender even as he plies his trade for Inter Miami in MLS. The record eight-time winner is joined by his former teammate Kylian Mbappe, who is seeking his first ever Ballon d'Or following his high-profile move to Real Madrid.
The list of 30 nominees is a "who's who" of modern football, featuring heavyweights like Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. The inclusion of Ousmane Dembele, the 2025 winner, and Rodri, the 2024 recipient, means there are three former winners on the shortlist, creating a fascinating dynamic between established champions and hungry challengers looking to make their mark on history.
Beyond the established stars, the 2026 nominations highlight a significant shift toward the next generation of talent. Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has made the cut for the senior award, further cementing his status as one of the most exciting prospects in the game. He is joined by fellow youngsters like Pau Cubarsi and Joao Neves, illustrating the depth of talent emerging from European academies.
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Bonmati and Putellas dominate women's nominations
In the women’s category, the dominance of Spanish football remains a central theme. Aitana Bonmati, the 2025 winner, is once again a primary candidate to retain her crown after another stellar year with Barcelona. She is joined on the shortlist by her teammate Alexia Putellas, who remains the only other former winner among the nominees, having claimed the trophy back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.
The strong Barcelona contingent, which also includes Ewa Pajor and Caroline Graham Hansen, underscores the club's current status as the benchmark for women’s club football. However, the competition is fierce, with Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp also garnering significant attention following their exploits in the Women’s Super League.
The Women's Ballon d'Or shortlist also features a strong international presence, with representatives from across the globe proving the growth of the women's game. Barbra Banda of Zambia and Malawi's Temwa Chawinga have both earned nominations following their prolific scoring records in the United States. Meanwhile, young talents like Esmee Brugts and Vicky Lopez are beginning to bridge the gap between the youth ranks and the global elite.
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