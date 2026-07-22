Legendary Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa retires at 41 after joining Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup history books

Ochoa, widely considered among the greatest Mexican goalkeepers in history, announced his retirement from elite soccer on Tuesday. The shot-stopper had previously indicated that the 2026 World Cup would be his final tournament, though many supporters held out hope that he might sign one last short-term contract to extend his playing days.

Putting an end to the swirling rumours regarding his future, Ochoa took to social media to share his heartfelt decision. "I gave it my all; I left everything on the field for my clubs and the national team, and today I hang up my gloves," Ochoa posted. "Being a goalkeeper means knowing you might wait 90 minutes for a single moment when everything depends on you. And when that moment arrives, you cannot hesitate."