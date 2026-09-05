Lamine Yamal makes history! Barcelona confirm new five-man captaincy hierarchy under Hansi Flick with teenage sensation included

Yamal’s promotion to the captaincy group at just 19 is a monumental statement of intent. Now wearing the iconic No.10 shirt, the teenager's elevation is based entirely on his immense sporting influence rather than traditional seniority. His authority on the pitch is already undeniable, and Barcelona are actively recognising his status.

The Catalan giants are no strangers to young leaders wearing the armband. Two years ago, Gavi famously took the armband from Pedri in a comeback appearance against Sevilla at 20 years and 76 days old, making him the club's second-youngest captain in a competitive match.

The record for the youngest player to wear the armband during a game remains with Bojan Krkic, who led the side in a 2010 Copa del Rey tie at 20 years and 56 days old. However, Yamal’s formal inclusion in the official five-man hierarchy at just 19 cements his unique standing as the beating heart of Flick’s sporting project.



